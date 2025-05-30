Israel accuses France's Macron of 'crusade against the Jewish state'

Middle East News
30-05-2025 | 08:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel accuses France&#39;s Macron of &#39;crusade against the Jewish state&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel accuses France's Macron of 'crusade against the Jewish state'

Israel accused French President Emmanuel Macron of undertaking a "crusade against the Jewish state" on Friday after he called for European countries to harden their stance on Israel if the humanitarian situation in Gaza did not improve.

"There is no humanitarian blockade. That is a blatant lie," Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement, defending its efforts to allow in aid. "But instead of applying pressure on the jihadist terrorists, Macron wants to reward them with a Palestinian state. No doubt its national day will be October 7."

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Israel

France

Emmanuel Macron

Jewish State

LBCI Next
Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions
Syrian Telecom Minister tells LBCI: No privatization, “SilkLink” project to connect Asia and Europe through Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-14

Israel's Netanyahu accuses Macron of standing with Hamas

LBCI
World News
2025-05-22

Israel PM accuses France, Britain, Canada of emboldening Hamas 'mass murderers'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55

Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-28

Iran accuses Israel's Netanyahu of 'dictating' US policy in nuclear talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:32

Israel says Hamas must accept US-backed hostage deal 'or be annihilated'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Between resistance and diplomacy: UNIFIL’s mandate under pressure amid Israeli objections and southern tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Syrian Telecom Minister tells LBCI: No privatization, “SilkLink” project to connect Asia and Europe through Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-13

Municipal race heats up in Lebanon's Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel—An overview

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

One killed in armed clash between families in Beirut's Chiyah area

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-16

Iran diplomat says discussed status of US talks with European powers

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-15

Iranian official says Tehran has not received any new US proposal on nuclear dispute

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

One killed in armed clash between families in Beirut's Chiyah area

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Hezbollah official meets UN coordinator to discuss south Lebanon security

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Reconstruction loan may test Hezbollah’s stance on arms and rebuilding

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

PM Salam warns against misinterpretation of CNN interview

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55

Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Pascal Sleiman’s case shakes Lebanese public amid new leads — what do investigators know?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:30

Economy Minister meets Starlink regional director, pledges support for launching operations in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More