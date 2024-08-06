Mikati: Israeli threats against Lebanon are part of a psychological war

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati renewed his call for the international community to stop Israeli attacks and threats against Lebanon in preparation for establishing a solution based on the full implementation of UN Resolution 1701.



He stated that the recent Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs has increased the complexity of the current situation and heightened fears of field confrontations that could lead to a full-scale war.



He revealed that a series of diplomatic communications and meetings have helped convince Lebanon's friends of the need to pressure Israel to prevent the situation from slipping into unpredictable consequences and repercussions.



Additionally, Mikati noted that Israeli threats against Lebanon are part of a psychological war against the Lebanese people.



"However, it is unfortunate that some contribute to this war by discussing attack dates and justifying their goals, while everyone knows that the key to resolving the issue is to stop the fire and Israeli attacks, as well as to halt aggression against the Palestinian people and grant them their legitimate rights," he stressed.



Mikati had previously met with Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi to discuss the security situation.