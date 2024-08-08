Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?

Lebanon News
2024-08-08 | 04:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea announced on Thursday that four months have passed since the assassination of the LF coordinator in Jbeil, Pascal Sleiman, and the whole truth has not been revealed yet.

In a statement, Geagea noted that while the Lebanese Army's Intelligence Directorate currently detains five individuals, the gang leader, Zakaria Zafer Kassem, and key member, Firas Riad Maimo, remain in Syrian custody and have not been extradited to Lebanese authorities.

"My question goes to the Ministers of Justice and Foreign Affairs: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over Zakaria and Maimo, who are detained in Syrian prisons and wanted by Lebanese judicial authorities? Their arrest is crucial to uncovering the motives behind the assassination and identifying those responsible," Geagea said.

Geagea urged the Ministers of Justice and Foreign Affairs, along with relevant judicial and security agencies, to take swift action with the Syrian government to extradite the suspects. 

"The least they can do is initiate procedures to retrieve these wanted individuals. We are waiting," he added.

Lebanon News

Samir Geagea

Ministers

Syria

Government

Wanted

Assassinating

Pascal Sleiman

LBCI Next
On LBCI, Former Kataeb Party President says Iran is deliberate in its actions, shares his thoughts on Hezbollah’s response
Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-02

Finance, foreign affairs, supply Ministers changed in new Egyptian government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-19

Lebanese Government and UNHCR Clash Over Syrian Refugee Data

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts

LBCI
World News
09:12

Bangladesh Army Chief says hoping to swear in new government on Thursday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

Israeli drone strike on Yarin in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Air France extends suspension of flights to and from Beirut until August 11

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

On LBCI, Former Kataeb Party President says Iran is deliberate in its actions, shares his thoughts on Hezbollah’s response

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:17

Israel army chief vows to 'find, attack' and eliminate new Hamas chief

LBCI
World News
05:46

Thousands of YouTube outages reported in Russia

LBCI
World News
06:26

North Korean delegation to attend Russian military forum in August

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

MEA confirms flight operations for August 9-13; Minor revisions cited

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:18

Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Updated toll from Israeli airstrike in Jouaiyya: Two dead, six injured

LBCI
Middle East News
14:09

Iran asks airlines to avoid its airspace: Report says

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Spain supports Gaza ceasefire, emphasizes need for peace in Lebanon in call with Lebanese FM

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More