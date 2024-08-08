Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative

Lebanon News
2024-08-08 | 07:15
High views
LBCI
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel&#39;s escalation aims to derail President Biden&#39;s initiative
2min
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative

As part of the diplomatic efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants to curb Israel and halt its aggression against Lebanon, Minister Abdallah Bou Habib received a phone call on Thursday from his Norwegian counterpart, Espen Barth Eide. 

During the call, they discussed the latest efforts and ongoing initiatives to prevent the region from descending into a full-scale war due to Israel's dangerous escalation in Lebanon and Iran, as well as its continued aggression against Lebanon and Gaza.

Minister Bou Habib asserted that Israel's escalation aims to derail US President Joe Biden's initiative for a ceasefire in Gaza, which the UN Security Council adopted in its Resolution 2735. 

He condemned Israel's deliberate targeting of civilians in its attacks on Lebanon, describing it as a blatant and reprehensible violation of international law principles.

The Norwegian Foreign Minister emphasized that his country is working with all concerned parties to de-escalate the situation and prevent matters from spiraling out of control.

He stated that safeguarding the interests of the Palestinians and achieving a ceasefire in Gaza requires avoiding the ignition of a broader regional war. 

He also emphasized that Norway, which values Lebanon highly, does not wish for it to become a victim of escalation and conflicts in the region.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Norway

Lebanon

Foreign Minister

Abdallah Bou Habib

Israel

Aggression

Conflict

Middle East

Gaza

War

