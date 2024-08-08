News
Lebanese Opposition MPs delegation visits UN Coordinator to advocate for implementing resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2024-08-08 | 08:11
Lebanese Opposition MPs delegation visits UN Coordinator to advocate for implementing resolution 1701
A delegation of opposition MPs reaffirmed their position against involving Lebanon in the ongoing war to the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.
They emphasized their commitment to implementing Resolution 1701 in its entirety on both sides of the border through international pressure to stop Israeli attacks on Lebanon and prevent the use of southern Lebanese territory by enhancing coordination between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army.
The delegation also briefed her on the details of the petition submitted by opposition MPs to the Speaker of the Parliament, requesting a special parliamentary session to urge the Lebanese government to fulfill its duties regarding the deteriorating situation, protect citizens, and declare a state of emergency.
The delegation, which included MPs Mark Daou, Ghassan Hasbani, Ashraf Rifi, George Okais, and Adib Abdel Massih, emphasized the opposition's demand for a UN fact-finding committee to investigate the Beirut port explosion after the local investigation had been obstructed for four years.
Hennis-Plasschaert briefed the delegation on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Parliament
Delegation
United Nations
Opposition
Resolution 1701
War
Israel
Army
