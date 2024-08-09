News
Lebanese FM briefs PM Mikati on Egypt's unconditional support for Lebanon and the need to end war
Lebanon News
2024-08-09 | 04:16
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanese FM briefs PM Mikati on Egypt's unconditional support for Lebanon and the need to end war
On Friday morning, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib briefed Prime Minister Najib Mikati on the results of his visit to Egypt, where he received strong backing for Lebanon and stressed the importance of ending the conflict in the country, highlighting that it is linked to the ongoing war in Gaza.
Bou Habib stated, "Our primary concern is peace in Lebanon. We discussed the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate after receiving the initial draft, which we approved with minor changes. We hope the renewal will be finalized this month, allowing us to extend UNIFIL's mandate for another year."
He added, "Today, we will also be sending a message to the ambassadors outlining the state's fundamental principles regarding foreign policy, particularly about the current events in Gaza and southern Lebanon. Additionally, a joint US-Egyptian-Qatari initiative is to hold a meeting on August 15 to secure a ceasefire in Gaza."
He continued, "In this context, and following the meeting with Mikati, I say: The Lebanese government supports the joint statement issued by US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani."
The foreign minister noted, "It is crucial to provide immediate relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza and to the hostages and their families who have endured immense suffering. The efforts made by the three leaders and the concerned parties in their countries to establish a 'Framework Agreement' are commendable."
He commented, "The Lebanese government recognizes the importance of finalizing the ceasefire agreement and securing the release of hostages and detainees, based on the principles set by President Biden and endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2735."
Bou Habib remarked, "The Lebanese government believes there is no room for further delay and urges all concerned parties to expedite the release of hostages, initiate the ceasefire, and implement the agreement without hesitation. The Lebanese government also intends to support and put forward a new proposal to complete the implementation of other provisions that satisfy all involved parties."
He added, "The Lebanese government joins the call for urgent discussions to resume on Thursday, August 15, in Doha or Cairo, to finalize the agreement and begin its immediate implementation."
"It is time to act decisively and fulfill our commitments to bring about peace, assist those in need and affected by the ongoing events, and restore calm to the region," Bou Habib expressed.
