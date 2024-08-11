News
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-11 | 10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages on Sunday, causing loud sonic booms.
According to a correspondent for the "National News Agency," Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier twice at around 5:45 PM on Sunday over the skies of Nabatieh and Iqlim al-Tuffah, flying at a low altitude and causing a loud sonic boom.
The jets also broke the sound barrier over the skies of Chouf and Aley.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Tyre
South
Israel
Warplanes
Sound Barrier
