Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

According to a correspondent for the "National News Agency," Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier twice at around 5:45 PM on Sunday over the skies of Nabatieh and Iqlim al-Tuffah, flying at a low altitude and causing a loud sonic boom.



The jets also broke the sound barrier over the skies of Chouf and Aley.