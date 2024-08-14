News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began
Lebanon News
2024-08-14 | 01:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began
Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike late Tuesday on the town of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, dropping three MK-84 bombs. The bombs were released from an F-35 aircraft.
Israeli media noted that the MK-84 bunker-buster bombs were used for the first time since the beginning of the war.
Lebanon News
Israel
Airstrike
Warplane
Kfarkela
South
Lebanon
Bunker-Buster
Bomb
War
Next
Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-09
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-09
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:09
FPM Vice President for Political Affairs says to LBCI: No benefit in keeping members who don't follow party decisions
Lebanon News
05:09
FPM Vice President for Political Affairs says to LBCI: No benefit in keeping members who don't follow party decisions
0
Lebanon News
04:40
Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday
Lebanon News
04:40
Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday
0
Lebanon News
04:01
Lebanon's PM Mikati urges strengthening unity and caution against economic exploitation amidst conflict
Lebanon News
04:01
Lebanon's PM Mikati urges strengthening unity and caution against economic exploitation amidst conflict
0
Lebanon News
02:47
Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima
Lebanon News
02:47
Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:00
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir draws anger with Jerusalem prayer call
Middle East News
05:00
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir draws anger with Jerusalem prayer call
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-01
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 39,480
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-01
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 39,480
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24
Israel to send delegation to Gaza ceasefire talks next week, Israeli official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24
Israel to send delegation to Gaza ceasefire talks next week, Israeli official says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59
Blinken postpones Middle East trip amid ‘uncertainty:’ Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59
Blinken postpones Middle East trip amid ‘uncertainty:’ Axios
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:50
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:50
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:50
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:50
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
2
Lebanon News
09:25
Drone strikes vehicle in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district; kills two people
Lebanon News
09:25
Drone strikes vehicle in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district; kills two people
3
Lebanon News
07:44
MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
07:44
MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
4
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations
6
Lebanon News
06:04
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:04
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59
Blinken postpones Middle East trip amid ‘uncertainty:’ Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59
Blinken postpones Middle East trip amid ‘uncertainty:’ Axios
8
Lebanon News
02:47
Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima
Lebanon News
02:47
Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More