Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began

Lebanon News
2024-08-14 | 01:06

Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began
Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began

Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike late Tuesday on the town of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, dropping three MK-84 bombs. The bombs were released from an F-35 aircraft.

Israeli media noted that the MK-84 bunker-buster bombs were used for the first time since the beginning of the war.

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrike

Warplane

Kfarkela

South

Lebanon

Bunker-Buster

Bomb

War

Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
