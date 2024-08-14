Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday

Lebanon News
2024-08-14 | 04:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday

Air France and its Transavia subsidiary expect to resume service to Beirut Thursday, which has been suspended since July 29 because of tensions in the Middle East, the French carrier said Wednesday.

"At this stage, and subject to the evolution of the security situation at destination, the airline plans to resume its flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Beirut on Thursday, August 15, 2024," Air France said in a communique.

"The continuation of operations will be subject to a daily assessment of the local situation," it added.

AFP

Lebanon News

Air France

Beirut

Flights

Transavia

Paris-Charles de Gaulle

LBCI Next
FPM Vice President for Political Affairs says to LBCI: No benefit in keeping members who don't follow party decisions
Lebanon's PM Mikati urges strengthening unity and caution against economic exploitation amidst conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-03

Kuwait suspends flights to Beirut indefinitely; Air France and Transavia to extend suspension

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-29

Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-08

Air France extends suspension of flights to and from Beirut until August 11

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Cabinet grants initial approval for 1,500 new recruits in the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Lebanon's PM meets Hochstein at Grand Serail: Gaza Ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation are key to solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

MEA: Flights from Aug. 18 to 21, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Cabinet grants initial approval for 1,500 new recruits in the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-13

Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque to commemorate Jewish event

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:50

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:50

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59

Blinken postpones Middle East trip amid ‘uncertainty:’ Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More