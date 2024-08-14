Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

Lebanon News
2024-08-14 | 07:30
High views
Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades
Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

Authorities are investigating the discovery of five bodies in a house in Kfarshima, Beirut after a man confessed to burying his family members in residence over several decades.
The Internal Security Forces (ISF) summoned and questioned Christo Al-Fatta, the man responsible for the burials. 

During interrogation, Christo admitted that the remains belong to four of his siblings and his father. He revealed that one of his siblings died on July 27, 2024. He also stated that his mother is still alive.

According to Christo, there is a will stating that the family members should be buried in the house.

Forensic teams have taken DNA samples from the bodies to confirm that they are all related. 

A forensic doctor who examined the body of Elias, one of the deceased, confirmed that his death was due to natural causes.

Authorities noted that the burials in the home reportedly began as early as 1986.
 

