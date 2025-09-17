Wife of Russian opposition leader Navalny says he was killed by poisoning

World News
17-09-2025 | 05:18
High views
Wife of Russian opposition leader Navalny says he was killed by poisoning
Wife of Russian opposition leader Navalny says he was killed by poisoning

The wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday that laboratory analysis of smuggled biological samples had found he was killed by poisoning while incarcerated in an Arctic prison in February 2024.

"Laboratories in two countries came to the conclusion that Alexei was killed. Specifically: poisoned," Yulia Navalnaya said in a video posted on social media.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Alexei Navalny

Yulia Navalnaya

