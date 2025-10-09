News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza talks host Egypt hails 'pivotal moment' after deal announced
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-10-2025 | 04:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza talks host Egypt hails 'pivotal moment' after deal announced
Egypt's foreign ministry on Thursday hailed the "recent positive developments in Sharm El-Sheikh, which represent a pivotal moment in the war in Gaza," hours after a deal was announced between Hamas and Israel.
The statement said Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty would travel to Paris on Thursday for a ministerial meeting to "discuss arrangements for the situation in the Gaza Strip," after mediators Egypt, Qatar, the U.S., and Turkey brokered a deal for the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egypt
Gaza
Hamas
Israel
Next
Israel says cabinet to meet Thursday 1500 GMT to discuss Gaza 'hostage liberation plan'
Russia supports agreement between Israel and Hamas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-30
Turkey's Erdogan hails Trump's efforts to end Gaza war after deal
Middle East News
2025-09-30
Turkey's Erdogan hails Trump's efforts to end Gaza war after deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Hamas official says Egypt to host Palestinian conference on Gaza future
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Hamas official says Egypt to host Palestinian conference on Gaza future
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06
Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06
Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-08
US, Qatar, Turkey to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-08
US, Qatar, Turkey to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
UN says has enough stocks to feed the entire Gaza for 3 months
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
UN says has enough stocks to feed the entire Gaza for 3 months
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58
UAE welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58
UAE welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33
Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33
Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:25
Egypt's Sisi says 'historic' Gaza deal to 'close chapter of war'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:25
Egypt's Sisi says 'historic' Gaza deal to 'close chapter of war'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
0
World News
2025-09-01
Spain PM says planning for deadly wildfires 'clearly insufficient'
World News
2025-09-01
Spain PM says planning for deadly wildfires 'clearly insufficient'
0
World News
06:27
EU chief survives confidence votes in bloc's parliament
World News
06:27
EU chief survives confidence votes in bloc's parliament
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58
UAE welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58
UAE welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation
Lebanon News
09:04
Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation
2
Lebanon News
11:27
Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases
Lebanon News
11:27
Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
5
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
7
Lebanon News
07:19
Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade
Lebanon News
07:19
Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:54
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:54
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More