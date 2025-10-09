Gaza talks host Egypt hails 'pivotal moment' after deal announced

Egypt's foreign ministry on Thursday hailed the "recent positive developments in Sharm El-Sheikh, which represent a pivotal moment in the war in Gaza," hours after a deal was announced between Hamas and Israel.



The statement said Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty would travel to Paris on Thursday for a ministerial meeting to "discuss arrangements for the situation in the Gaza Strip," after mediators Egypt, Qatar, the U.S., and Turkey brokered a deal for the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire.



AFP