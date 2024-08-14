Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with US Presidential Envoy Amos Hochstein at the Grand Serail on Wednesday, accompanied by US Ambassador Lisa Johnson and the delegation.



Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, General Director of the Presidency Dr. Antoine Choucair, and advisors Ambassador Petros Assaker and Mr. Ziad Mikati attended the meeting on the Lebanese side.



During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to pressure Israel to stop its attacks and threats, stating that the way forward is to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and implement Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701, which ensures stability in the South.



Hochstein also confirmed that "efforts are underway at various diplomatic levels and in all capitals to advance the diplomatic solution the US, Egyptian, and Qatari presidents proposed. This will be discussed in the Doha meetings starting Thursday and continuing for several days."



He hoped for "a ceasefire in Gaza, which would help halt the escalation in the south."



He also considered that "Resolution 1701 is a guarantee for stability in the south."