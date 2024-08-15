French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné reaffirmed "France's support for Lebanon" and its ongoing commitment to the country.



During a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, he expressed hope for continued de-escalation from the Lebanese side and appreciated the "restraint shown during this challenging time."



For his part, Mikati emphasized the importance of supporting the one-year extension of the international forces operating in southern Lebanon.



After the visit, when pressed by journalists for a statement, the Prime Minister said, "In this difficult period we are going through, we can only rely on silence, patience, and prayer."