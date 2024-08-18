News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Salem Zahran to LBCI: WSJ report on Hezbollah leader’s assassination is false
Lebanon News
2024-08-18 | 04:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Salem Zahran to LBCI: WSJ report on Hezbollah leader’s assassination is false
Salem Zahran, the Director of the Media Center, has refuted claims made in a Wall Street Journal article regarding the assassination of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shokor.
The article suggested that Israeli intelligence agency Mossad breached Hezbollah’s communication network and used a phone call to track and kill Shokor.
On LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, Zahran dismissed these allegations, asserting that Hezbollah does not operate in this manner.
He also emphasized that Shokor was never on the seventh floor, contrary to the report’s claims.
Zahran also commented on the ongoing Gaza ceasefire negotiations, suggesting that a provocative war remains a likely outcome.
He noted that while a forty-day truce followed by renewed conflict is another possibility, it appears unlikely.
He further indicated that Lebanon is expected to remain in a state of stasis, neither escalating nor calming, due to current indicators.
Regarding regional tensions, Zahran suggested that while there is no immediate threat of a regional war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions are unpredictable.
Zahran speculated that Netanyahu might seek a regional conflict to target Iran’s nuclear program, which is projected to become a nuclear state within the next year and a half.
He added that Israel would likely only engage in such a conflict if assured of American support.
On the potential aftermath of a war, Zahran stated that addressing the situation in south Lebanon would be less complex than in Gaza.
Zahran said: “The situation would be easier in South Lebanon compared to Gaza because the solution for Lebanon is Resolution 1701, whereas in Gaza, the Israelis want to change its identity.”
Lebanon News
Salem Zahran
Lebanon
South
Israel
Fouad Shokor
Wall Street Journal
Gaza
War
Next
One killed, one injured in Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in Chebaa, south Lebanon: Health Ministry
WSJ reveals inside story of how Mossad killed Hezbollah's 'ghost' leader Fouad Shokor
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-09
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-09
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:49
UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosion
Lebanon News
06:49
UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosion
0
Lebanon News
05:29
One killed, one injured in Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in Chebaa, south Lebanon: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
05:29
One killed, one injured in Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in Chebaa, south Lebanon: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
04:33
WSJ reveals inside story of how Mossad killed Hezbollah's 'ghost' leader Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
04:33
WSJ reveals inside story of how Mossad killed Hezbollah's 'ghost' leader Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
03:40
Hezbollah drone allegedly spotted near Netanyahu's Caesarea home
Lebanon News
03:40
Hezbollah drone allegedly spotted near Netanyahu's Caesarea home
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:28
Turkish Ambassador: Iran's response to Haniyeh's assassination could be far from what Israel expects
Middle East News
06:28
Turkish Ambassador: Iran's response to Haniyeh's assassination could be far from what Israel expects
0
Middle East News
2024-08-08
Israeli strike targets vicinity of Shayrat Airbase in Homs: Syrian media
Middle East News
2024-08-08
Israeli strike targets vicinity of Shayrat Airbase in Homs: Syrian media
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
Flare bombs ignite fire in Khiam, South Lebanon, reports NNA
Lebanon News
2024-08-17
Flare bombs ignite fire in Khiam, South Lebanon, reports NNA
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:41
EDL says: Zahrani Power Plant's last production unit forced to shut down as fuel runs out
Lebanon News
08:41
EDL says: Zahrani Power Plant's last production unit forced to shut down as fuel runs out
2
Lebanon News
03:40
Hezbollah drone allegedly spotted near Netanyahu's Caesarea home
Lebanon News
03:40
Hezbollah drone allegedly spotted near Netanyahu's Caesarea home
3
Lebanon News
04:33
WSJ reveals inside story of how Mossad killed Hezbollah's 'ghost' leader Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
04:33
WSJ reveals inside story of how Mossad killed Hezbollah's 'ghost' leader Fouad Shokor
4
Lebanon News
09:00
PM Mikati warns of escalating tensions in Lebanon; UK Foreign Secretary to increase diplomatic efforts
Lebanon News
09:00
PM Mikati warns of escalating tensions in Lebanon; UK Foreign Secretary to increase diplomatic efforts
5
Lebanon News
04:54
Salem Zahran to LBCI: WSJ report on Hezbollah leader’s assassination is false
Lebanon News
04:54
Salem Zahran to LBCI: WSJ report on Hezbollah leader’s assassination is false
6
Lebanon News
06:49
UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosion
Lebanon News
06:49
UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosion
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Deal or War: Israel Faces Two Stark Choices Amidst Doha Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Deal or War: Israel Faces Two Stark Choices Amidst Doha Negotiations
8
Lebanon News
05:29
One killed, one injured in Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in Chebaa, south Lebanon: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
05:29
One killed, one injured in Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in Chebaa, south Lebanon: Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More