UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosion

Lebanon News
2024-08-18 | 06:49
High views
UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosion
UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosion

Three peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured on Sunday in an explosion near their vehicle while on patrol in the vicinity of Yarine, southern Lebanon, a UNIFIL spokesperson said.

The spokesperson confirmed that the injuries were minor. 
 
The UNIFIL added: "We are looking into the incident. We are strongly reminding all parties and actors of their responsibility to avoid harm to peacekeepers and civilians."

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Peacekeepers

South

Lebanon

Explosion

LBCI Previous

