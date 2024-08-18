UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosion

Earlier today, three peacekeepers on patrol were lightly injured when an explosion occurred near their clearly marked UN vehicle in the vicinity of Yarine, in south Lebanon All peacekeepers in the patrol returned safely to their base.
— UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) August 18, 2024
