Hezbollah says fired 'intense rocket barrages' at Israeli positions

Hezbollah said it launched several rocket salvos at Israeli army positions in the Golan Heights on Tuesday "in response" to Israeli strikes on east Lebanon the previous day.



Hezbollah fighters launched "intense rocket barrages" at two Israeli army positions in the Golan Heights "in response to the Israeli enemy's attack on the Bekaa" Valley -- which a source close to Hezbollah said targeted weapons depots in the eastern region.



AFP