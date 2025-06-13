Iran media says air defenses intercept 'projectiles' over Tehran

Iranian air defenses intercepted "projectiles" over the capital, Tehran, on Friday, state media said, as Israel vowed to keep up the pressure after a wave of strikes on military and nuclear sites.



"Enemy projectiles were intercepted by the Tehran air defense," state news agency IRNA said, with another agency, ISNA, reporting that "the air defense systems of Tehran successfully shot down targets."



AFP

