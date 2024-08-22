Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns

Lebanon News
2024-08-22 | 03:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on Thursday on the outskirts of the Lebanese towns of Naqoura and Aita al-Shaab. 

Heavy artillery from Israel also shelled the peripheries of Ramyeh, Naqoura, and the mountainous areas of Labbouneh and Al-Alam in the western sector. Additionally, the Israeli army fired flares over border villages adjacent to the Blue Line.

An airstrike targeted Aaziyyeh Valley, located on the outskirts of Zibqin, while another strike hit the outskirts of Chihine in the Tyre district. Israeli warplanes also conducted an airstrike on Kaouthariyet El Saiyad near Tefahta. No injuries were reported from the latter attack.

Throughout the night and into Thursday morning, Israeli reconnaissance aircraft continued to fly over villages in the western and central sectors of southern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrikes

Lebanon

South

Aita Al-Shaab

Naqoura

LBCI Next
Salim Aoun to LBCI: The West refuses to arm Lebanese Army against IsraelIsra
Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-21

Death toll rises to 4 in Israeli airstrikes on Dhayra, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-20

Initial report: Two citizens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Dhayra, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Injuries reported as Israeli airstrikes target house in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-15

Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Salim Aoun to LBCI: The West refuses to arm Lebanese Army against IsraelIsra

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:27

Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Lebanon's Fight Against Financial 'Greylisting': Challenges and Political Pressures

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:27

Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-17

Israeli airstrike targets South Lebanon's Nabatieh: Syrian nationals among the dead

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:27

Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
10:57

Helicopter of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Public Health Emergency Operations Center reports final toll of Beqaa airstrikes: One dead, 30 injured

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More