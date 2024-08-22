News
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns
2024-08-22 | 03:11
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns
Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on Thursday on the outskirts of the Lebanese towns of Naqoura and Aita al-Shaab.
Heavy artillery from Israel also shelled the peripheries of Ramyeh, Naqoura, and the mountainous areas of Labbouneh and Al-Alam in the western sector. Additionally, the Israeli army fired flares over border villages adjacent to the Blue Line.
An airstrike targeted Aaziyyeh Valley, located on the outskirts of Zibqin, while another strike hit the outskirts of Chihine in the Tyre district. Israeli warplanes also conducted an airstrike on Kaouthariyet El Saiyad near Tefahta. No injuries were reported from the latter attack.
Throughout the night and into Thursday morning, Israeli reconnaissance aircraft continued to fly over villages in the western and central sectors of southern Lebanon.
