Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes targeted several towns across southern Lebanon early Monday.



The strikes, which began at dawn and continued throughout the morning, hit more than 25 towns, including Ain Qana, Kfar Fila, Al-Lwaiza, Bouslaiya, Rachaf, At Tiri, Haddatha, Kounine, Zibqin, Yater, Seddiqine, Haris, Deir Seryan, Naqoura, Tallouseh, and Tayr Harfa.



In addition, other towns were targeted, including Majdal Zoun, Aalma El Chaeb, Jebbayn, Chihine, Mahmoudiyeh, Berghoz, Mayss El Jabal, Markaba, Jabal el Rafiaa, and Wadi Dlafy.



The Israeli military also conducted a raid in the Tyre area, deep in southern Lebanon, later in the day.



Moreover, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the city of Khiam and the outskirts of the Aalman area.