Kremlin says France's detention of government employee 'aggravates' relations

09-04-2025 | 06:42
Kremlin says France's detention of government employee 'aggravates' relations

The Kremlin on Wednesday blasted France's temporary detention of a Russian government employee as "totally unacceptable" and said it would "further aggravate" ties between Moscow and Paris.

"They are totally unacceptable actions... it further aggravates our already damaged bilateral relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked to comment on Russia's foreign ministry claim that French border guards had temporarily detained one of its employees trying to enter the country at a Paris airport.

