FM Bou Habib discusses the situation of Lebanese diaspora in Panama with Honorary Consul

The caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, met with Lebanon's Honorary Consul in Panama, Mohammad Al-Hajj, to discuss the status of the Lebanese diaspora in Panama.



The meeting also addressed the circumstances surrounding several Lebanese nationals currently detained in Panama on criminal charges.



Minister Bou Habib issued directives to ensure that the cases of these detainees are followed up on and addressed under applicable laws, especially considering that there is no extradition treaty between Lebanon and Panama.