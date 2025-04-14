Lebanon's PM Salam meets Arab League chief, set to visit Damascus for talks with Syria's president

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met Monday with Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.



Both sides stressed the depth of Lebanon’s ties with Arab nations and the importance of Arab support in helping Lebanon overcome its crises.



They highlighted Lebanon’s commitment to implementing a reform program, restoring full sovereignty over its territory, and pushing for Israel’s withdrawal from the south, as well as the extension of state authority through Lebanese institutions.



The two also discussed the situation in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, emphasizing the need to halt Israeli military operations and the importance of continued Arab efforts with international actors to uphold the resolutions of the 2002 Arab League summit, which calls for a two-state solution.



Salam is set to visit the Syrian capital, Damascus, heading a ministerial delegation that includes the Lebanese ministers of foreign affairs, defense, and interior for talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on bilateral relations.