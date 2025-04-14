Lebanon's PM Salam meets Arab League chief, set to visit Damascus for talks with Syria's president

Lebanon News
14-04-2025 | 05:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s PM Salam meets Arab League chief, set to visit Damascus for talks with Syria&#39;s president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's PM Salam meets Arab League chief, set to visit Damascus for talks with Syria's president

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met Monday with Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

Both sides stressed the depth of Lebanon’s ties with Arab nations and the importance of Arab support in helping Lebanon overcome its crises. 

They highlighted Lebanon’s commitment to implementing a reform program, restoring full sovereignty over its territory, and pushing for Israel’s withdrawal from the south, as well as the extension of state authority through Lebanese institutions.

The two also discussed the situation in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, emphasizing the need to halt Israeli military operations and the importance of continued Arab efforts with international actors to uphold the resolutions of the 2002 Arab League summit, which calls for a two-state solution.

Salam is set to visit the Syrian capital, Damascus, heading a ministerial delegation that includes the Lebanese ministers of foreign affairs, defense, and interior for talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on bilateral relations.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Arab League

Ahmed Aboul Gheit

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI Next
MP Ibrahim Kanaan after Finance Committee session: We approve increasing Lebanon’s IMF subscription share
Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan meets President Joseph Aoun in Beirut: LBCI reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15

Former President Michel Aoun meets PM-designate Nawaf Salam to discuss Lebanon's challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-04

President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-28

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam heads south for visit to army barracks and military sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-18

Norway's FM meets Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Lebanon eyes financial trust boost at IMF, World Bank spring meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

President Aoun: No normalization talks with Israel; army active south of Litani without ‘Hezbollah interference’

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Lebanese soldier killed, three injured in bomb explosion during security mission in Wadi Zibqin: Sources to LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

US-Iran nuclear talks shift to Rome over logistics, diplomatic optics—the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-20

Israel says killed Hamas's internal security chief in Gaza strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-10

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-12

Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

In pictures: Syrian President Al-Sharaa receives Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

President Aoun: No normalization talks with Israel; army active south of Litani without ‘Hezbollah interference’

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Fadlallah says 80% of reconstruction done, urges government to do its part

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan meets President Joseph Aoun in Beirut: LBCI reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

President Aoun says reforms driven by Lebanon’s own priorities, not foreign demands

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Lebanese soldier killed, three injured in bomb explosion during security mission in Wadi Zibqin: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Physical violence tops March hotline reports in Lebanon with 45 cases

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Syria-Lebanon talks focus on border demarcation and missing persons: Sources to LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More