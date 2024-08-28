Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement

MP Ibrahim Kanaan announced his resignation from the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) organizational framework on Wednesday, citing frustration with internal divisions and a lack of response to his recent calls for unity within the party.



In a resignation letter addressed to his party colleagues, Kanaan explained that on August 14, he had held a press conference urging the FPM to reunite.



He said this initiative was driven by his convictions and the wishes of the party’s grassroots members, whom he consulted before taking action.



Kanaan noted that he had set a one-week deadline for the party leadership to respond to his call.



In addition, he revealed that this public plea followed a more private initiative he had undertaken six months earlier, involving meetings before and after he sent a letter to the FPM leader on April 10, 2024.



However, Kanaan said the party had shown no interest in pursuing unifying or salvaging attempts despite these efforts. Instead, he claimed his initiative and integrity were attacked before the press conference, undermining his dignity.



“Since my attempt to unify and maintain the strength of the group through unity has not been heeded, and after having had the honor of trying for months within the party frameworks without finding the desired response, I have no choice but to resign,” Kanaan stated.



Kanaan stressed that his resignation was a reflection of his commitment to the principles he has upheld throughout his political career. He pledged to continue serving the Matn people and the broader FPM community, promising to remain aligned with their concerns and aspirations.