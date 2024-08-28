News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
Lebanon News
2024-08-28 | 07:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
MP Ibrahim Kanaan announced his resignation from the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) organizational framework on Wednesday, citing frustration with internal divisions and a lack of response to his recent calls for unity within the party.
In a resignation letter addressed to his party colleagues, Kanaan explained that on August 14, he had held a press conference urging the FPM to reunite.
He said this initiative was driven by his convictions and the wishes of the party’s grassroots members, whom he consulted before taking action.
Kanaan noted that he had set a one-week deadline for the party leadership to respond to his call.
In addition, he revealed that this public plea followed a more private initiative he had undertaken six months earlier, involving meetings before and after he sent a letter to the FPM leader on April 10, 2024.
However, Kanaan said the party had shown no interest in pursuing unifying or salvaging attempts despite these efforts. Instead, he claimed his initiative and integrity were attacked before the press conference, undermining his dignity.
“Since my attempt to unify and maintain the strength of the group through unity has not been heeded, and after having had the honor of trying for months within the party frameworks without finding the desired response, I have no choice but to resign,” Kanaan stated.
Kanaan stressed that his resignation was a reflection of his commitment to the principles he has upheld throughout his political career. He pledged to continue serving the Matn people and the broader FPM community, promising to remain aligned with their concerns and aspirations.
Lebanon News
Ibrahim Kanaan
Resign
Free Patriotic Movement
FPM
Lebanon
Next
Lebanese FM continues talks on UNIFIL mandate extension
Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-07
MP Simon Abi Ramia resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
Lebanon News
2024-08-07
MP Simon Abi Ramia resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
0
Lebanon News
10:46
Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
10:46
Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal
0
Lebanon News
10:25
Severe phosphorus inhalation case in Khiam, South Lebanon: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
10:25
Severe phosphorus inhalation case in Khiam, South Lebanon: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
10:03
Hostile artillery shelling and airstrike target Kfarkela, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:03
Hostile artillery shelling and airstrike target Kfarkela, South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:46
Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
10:46
Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal
0
Lebanon News
10:25
Severe phosphorus inhalation case in Khiam, South Lebanon: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
10:25
Severe phosphorus inhalation case in Khiam, South Lebanon: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
10:17
UNIFIL mandate renewed for another year by the UN Security Council
Lebanon News
10:17
UNIFIL mandate renewed for another year by the UN Security Council
0
Lebanon News
10:03
Hostile artillery shelling and airstrike target Kfarkela, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:03
Hostile artillery shelling and airstrike target Kfarkela, South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:06
Pope Francis calls refusal of aid to migrants a 'grave sin'
World News
06:06
Pope Francis calls refusal of aid to migrants a 'grave sin'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
0
Lebanon News
06:30
Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat
Lebanon News
06:30
Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-27
Fuel prices update: Latest list published
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-27
Fuel prices update: Latest list published
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:04
Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
Lebanon News
00:04
Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
2
Lebanon News
13:36
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:36
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
4
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa
5
Lebanon News
06:30
Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat
Lebanon News
06:30
Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat
6
Lebanon News
11:50
UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash
Lebanon News
11:50
UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash
7
Lebanon News
07:38
Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
Lebanon News
07:38
Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
AI in warfare: The new face of war in Ukraine and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
AI in warfare: The new face of war in Ukraine and Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More