Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement

Lebanon News
2024-08-28 | 07:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement

MP Ibrahim Kanaan announced his resignation from the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) organizational framework on Wednesday, citing frustration with internal divisions and a lack of response to his recent calls for unity within the party.

In a resignation letter addressed to his party colleagues, Kanaan explained that on August 14, he had held a press conference urging the FPM to reunite. 

He said this initiative was driven by his convictions and the wishes of the party’s grassroots members, whom he consulted before taking action.

Kanaan noted that he had set a one-week deadline for the party leadership to respond to his call.

In addition, he revealed that this public plea followed a more private initiative he had undertaken six months earlier, involving meetings before and after he sent a letter to the FPM leader on April 10, 2024. 

However, Kanaan said the party had shown no interest in pursuing unifying or salvaging attempts despite these efforts. Instead, he claimed his initiative and integrity were attacked before the press conference, undermining his dignity.

“Since my attempt to unify and maintain the strength of the group through unity has not been heeded, and after having had the honor of trying for months within the party frameworks without finding the desired response, I have no choice but to resign,” Kanaan stated.

Kanaan stressed that his resignation was a reflection of his commitment to the principles he has upheld throughout his political career. He pledged to continue serving the Matn people and the broader FPM community, promising to remain aligned with their concerns and aspirations.

Lebanon News

Ibrahim Kanaan

Resign

Free Patriotic Movement

FPM

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanese FM continues talks on UNIFIL mandate extension
Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-07

MP Simon Abi Ramia resigns from Free Patriotic Movement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Severe phosphorus inhalation case in Khiam, South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Hostile artillery shelling and airstrike target Kfarkela, South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Severe phosphorus inhalation case in Khiam, South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

UNIFIL mandate renewed for another year by the UN Security Council

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Hostile artillery shelling and airstrike target Kfarkela, South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:06

Pope Francis calls refusal of aid to migrants a 'grave sin'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-27

Fuel prices update: Latest list published

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:04

Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:36

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

AI in warfare: The new face of war in Ukraine and Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More