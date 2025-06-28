UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident

A United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol was obstructed in the Tell Ebel area, near the outskirts of Ebel El Saqi, due to the absence of a Lebanese army escort, according to the state-run National News Agency.



In a statement, Ebel El Saqi's mayor and local residents condemned the incident, stressing that the patrol was simply carrying out routine operations in the area.



They emphasized that the incident does not reflect the peaceful values and principles of the town's residents.