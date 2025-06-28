UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident

Lebanon News
28-06-2025 | 07:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident

A United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol was obstructed in the Tell Ebel area, near the outskirts of Ebel El Saqi, due to the absence of a Lebanese army escort, according to the state-run National News Agency.

In a statement, Ebel El Saqi's mayor and local residents condemned the incident, stressing that the patrol was simply carrying out routine operations in the area. 

They emphasized that the incident does not reflect the peaceful values and principles of the town's residents.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

UNIFIL

Patrol

Ebel El Saqi

Lebanese Army

LBCI Next
Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return
'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-03

UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-21

No army escort, no entry: Sultaniyeh residents stop UNIFIL patrol (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Israeli drone strike injures four in southern Lebanon’s Chaqra

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-25

Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-26

Explosion of weapons-laden pickup sparks fire in Hermel outskirts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:02

Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Israeli drone strike injures four in southern Lebanon’s Chaqra

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

War fallout or peace push? Israel and US explore dramatic regional shifts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More