Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah intelligence officer in South Lebanon

29-06-2025 | 00:19
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah intelligence officer in South Lebanon
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah intelligence officer in South Lebanon

The Israeli military claimed Saturday it killed a Hezbollah Radwan force intelligence officer in a strike on the town of Mahrouna in southern Lebanon.

