A member of Lebanon’s "SWAT" unit, part of the country's Judicial Police, was killed, and three others — two officers and a soldier — were injured during a raid in Tripoli, according to LBCI sources.



The security forces were attempting to arrest a suspect wanted on four warrants related to shootings and murder.



The man reportedly threw hand grenades and opened fire on the raid team before eventually surrendering. He was arrested along with members of his family.