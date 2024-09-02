News
Grand Jaafari Mufti slams Samir Geagea, defends Resistance
Lebanon News
2024-09-02 | 06:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Grand Jaafari Mufti slams Samir Geagea, defends Resistance
The Grand Jaafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan, criticized Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, for allegedly failing to learn from history.
In a statement, Kabalan said, "Those who do not learn from history are exposed by tongue slips."
He argued that Lebanon's history of sacrifices and sovereignty excludes the influence of Washington and Tel Aviv.
He stated that "political agendas serving Israel have no place in Lebanon, and rhetoric that passes through Tel Aviv does not resonate in Lebanon's political centers such as Ain el-Tineh or Haret Hreik."
"Lebanon is closer to Gaza than to Washington," he added.
The Mufti also criticized Geagea for not representing Lebanon's interests, claiming, "The weapon that defeated Israel and liberated Lebanon is not your weapon; it is the same sovereign weapon that continues to challenge Israel along the southern front."
Kabalan defended the role of Amal Movement and Hezbollah, calling them the "greatest sovereign force" in Lebanon.
He suggested that without this Resistance, Lebanon would have been "Zionized."
Furthermore, Kabalan said, "Your speech on Sunday would have only been missing the presence of an Israeli tank. The country is a national, Islamic-Christian partnership."
He emphasized that the Resistance, including Hezbollah, is integral to Lebanon's national identity and sovereignty.
"The enemy of the resistance is accused of its nationalism, and terrorism is an Israeli-American creation," he said.
"Lebanon would lack value without Hezbollah and Amal, and only those who mourn for Israel would undermine the decisions of the Lebanese people. The Resistance is Lebanon's greatest red line."
Lebanon News
Ahmad Kabalan
Hezbollah
Amal Movement
Samir Geagea
Resistance
Lebanon
