UNIFIL condemns civilian deaths, calls for diplomatic resolution

UNIFIL's deputy spokesperson, Kandice Ardiel, explained on Monday, "This morning, a vehicle driven by an employee of a cleaning company on the Tyre-Naqoura road was targeted."



"The company is contracted with UNIFIL, and the contracted employee and another person in the vehicle, who we learned was visiting from abroad, were killed," she added.



UNIFIL expressed its "regret for the injury and death of many people since October 8," emphasizing that "attacks on civilians constitute violations of international humanitarian law and must stop."



Furthermore, Ardiel said, "Once again, we urge all parties to lay down their weapons, as a diplomatic solution is the only way forward."