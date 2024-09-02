UNIFIL condemns civilian deaths, calls for diplomatic resolution

Lebanon News
2024-09-02 | 09:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL condemns civilian deaths, calls for diplomatic resolution
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UNIFIL condemns civilian deaths, calls for diplomatic resolution

UNIFIL's deputy spokesperson, Kandice Ardiel, explained on Monday, "This morning, a vehicle driven by an employee of a cleaning company on the Tyre-Naqoura road was targeted."

"The company is contracted with UNIFIL, and the contracted employee and another person in the vehicle, who we learned was visiting from abroad, were killed," she added.

UNIFIL expressed its "regret for the injury and death of many people since October 8," emphasizing that "attacks on civilians constitute violations of international humanitarian law and must stop."

Furthermore, Ardiel said, "Once again, we urge all parties to lay down their weapons, as a diplomatic solution is the only way forward."

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Kandice Ardiel

Tyre

Naqoura

Civilians

LBCI Next
Israeli gunfire targets truck in south Lebanon; driver survives
Israeli drone drops bombs near border wall in Kfarkela, South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-20

UN Special Coordinator visits UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-31

Major fire breaks out on outskirts of Naqoura, South Lebanon, due to Israeli drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-28

Lebanese Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for renewing UNIFIL mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-28

Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Pierre Achkar: It is unacceptable to halt Kleiat Airport and Jounieh Port's operations due to political reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib tells Greek Ambassador: Early recovery projects in Syria key to resolving Syrian refugee crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-23

Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Final proposal: American-Israeli hostage death in Gaza intensifies US push for prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba

LBCI
World News
12:24

The US seizes Venezuelan President's plane, transfers it to Florida

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Grand Jaafari Mufti slams Samir Geagea, defends Resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

UNIFIL condemns civilian deaths, calls for diplomatic resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Pierre Achkar: It is unacceptable to halt Kleiat Airport and Jounieh Port's operations due to political reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib tells Greek Ambassador: Early recovery projects in Syria key to resolving Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41

Israeli sources say Biden's pressure on Netanyahu regarding a Gaza agreement is 'remarkable'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43

Hamas issues new instructions to hostage guards, accuses Israel of recent deaths

LBCI
World News
12:24

The US seizes Venezuelan President's plane, transfers it to Florida

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More