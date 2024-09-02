News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNIFIL condemns civilian deaths, calls for diplomatic resolution
Lebanon News
2024-09-02 | 09:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNIFIL condemns civilian deaths, calls for diplomatic resolution
UNIFIL's deputy spokesperson, Kandice Ardiel, explained on Monday, "This morning, a vehicle driven by an employee of a cleaning company on the Tyre-Naqoura road was targeted."
"The company is contracted with UNIFIL, and the contracted employee and another person in the vehicle, who we learned was visiting from abroad, were killed," she added.
UNIFIL expressed its "regret for the injury and death of many people since October 8," emphasizing that "attacks on civilians constitute violations of international humanitarian law and must stop."
Furthermore, Ardiel said, "Once again, we urge all parties to lay down their weapons, as a diplomatic solution is the only way forward."
Lebanon News
UNIFIL
Kandice Ardiel
Tyre
Naqoura
Civilians
Next
Israeli gunfire targets truck in south Lebanon; driver survives
Israeli drone drops bombs near border wall in Kfarkela, South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-20
UN Special Coordinator visits UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
Lebanon News
2024-06-20
UN Special Coordinator visits UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-31
Major fire breaks out on outskirts of Naqoura, South Lebanon, due to Israeli drone
Lebanon News
2024-08-31
Major fire breaks out on outskirts of Naqoura, South Lebanon, due to Israeli drone
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-28
Lebanese Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for renewing UNIFIL mandate
Lebanon News
2024-08-28
Lebanese Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for renewing UNIFIL mandate
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-28
Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
2024-08-28
Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:35
Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba
Lebanon News
15:35
Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security
0
Lebanon News
07:54
Pierre Achkar: It is unacceptable to halt Kleiat Airport and Jounieh Port's operations due to political reasons
Lebanon News
07:54
Pierre Achkar: It is unacceptable to halt Kleiat Airport and Jounieh Port's operations due to political reasons
0
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib tells Greek Ambassador: Early recovery projects in Syria key to resolving Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib tells Greek Ambassador: Early recovery projects in Syria key to resolving Syrian refugee crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-23
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-23
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Final proposal: American-Israeli hostage death in Gaza intensifies US push for prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Final proposal: American-Israeli hostage death in Gaza intensifies US push for prisoner exchange deal
0
Lebanon News
15:35
Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba
Lebanon News
15:35
Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba
0
World News
12:24
The US seizes Venezuelan President's plane, transfers it to Florida
World News
12:24
The US seizes Venezuelan President's plane, transfers it to Florida
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:24
Grand Jaafari Mufti slams Samir Geagea, defends Resistance
Lebanon News
06:24
Grand Jaafari Mufti slams Samir Geagea, defends Resistance
2
Lebanon News
15:35
Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba
Lebanon News
15:35
Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba
3
Lebanon News
09:31
UNIFIL condemns civilian deaths, calls for diplomatic resolution
Lebanon News
09:31
UNIFIL condemns civilian deaths, calls for diplomatic resolution
4
Lebanon News
07:54
Pierre Achkar: It is unacceptable to halt Kleiat Airport and Jounieh Port's operations due to political reasons
Lebanon News
07:54
Pierre Achkar: It is unacceptable to halt Kleiat Airport and Jounieh Port's operations due to political reasons
5
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib tells Greek Ambassador: Early recovery projects in Syria key to resolving Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib tells Greek Ambassador: Early recovery projects in Syria key to resolving Syrian refugee crisis
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41
Israeli sources say Biden's pressure on Netanyahu regarding a Gaza agreement is 'remarkable'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41
Israeli sources say Biden's pressure on Netanyahu regarding a Gaza agreement is 'remarkable'
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43
Hamas issues new instructions to hostage guards, accuses Israel of recent deaths
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43
Hamas issues new instructions to hostage guards, accuses Israel of recent deaths
8
World News
12:24
The US seizes Venezuelan President's plane, transfers it to Florida
World News
12:24
The US seizes Venezuelan President's plane, transfers it to Florida
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More