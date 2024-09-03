Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters

2024-09-03 | 08:22
Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters
0min
Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters

Lebanon's former central bank governor, Riad Salameh, was arrested on Tuesday during a judicial hearing in the capital Beirut, a senior judicial source told Reuters.

Salameh has been charged with financial crimes including money-laundering, embezzlement and illicit enrichment. He denies all wrongdoing.

Reuters
 

