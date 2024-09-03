News
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources
Lebanon News
2024-09-03 | 11:20
Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources
Former Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh has been accused of acquiring over $110 million through a series of financial crimes.
According to two judicial sources, these allegations involve Optimum Invest.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Central Bank
Governor
Riad Salameh
Financial Crimes
Latest News
