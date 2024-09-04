News
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
33
o
South
29
o
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
Lebanon News
2024-09-04 | 04:51
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
The family of Charbel Ramez Hadchiti, who was recently killed, has condemned what they describe as a "heinous crime" and called on judicial and security apparatus to swiftly investigate and arrest those responsible.
In a statement, the family urged media outlets and social media platforms to verify information related to the case, highlighting concerns about false reports concerning the cause and the way of Hadchiti's death.
They asserted their intention to pursue legal action against those spreading misinformation to protect the investigation's integrity.
Additionally, they held the government and its agencies accountable, warning of potential repercussions if justice is delayed and demanding prompt action to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators.
The Progressive Socialist Party also issued a statement condemning the murder in Chouaifet area.
The party stressed the importance of the security apparatus' role in thoroughly investigating the crime, arresting the suspects, and ensuring they are brought to justice.
They extended their "sincere condolences" to Hadchiti's family and emphasized that the case should be handled impartially, free from sectarian or political influences, and should not be exploited for incitement or tension.
