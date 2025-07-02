Gold holds steady as markets await US data

Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. payroll data and assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious stance on interest rate cuts. A weaker dollar and the passage of a major U.S. tax and spending bill also offered some support.



Spot gold stood at $3,338.22 per ounce as of 00:36 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $3,347.80.



The U.S. dollar index fell to its lowest level in over three years, making gold more attractive to holders of other currencies.



Reuters