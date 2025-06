Elon Musk expresses interest in Lebanon’s telecom sector during call with President Aoun

Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in a phone call during which he expressed interest in Lebanon’s telecommunications and internet sectors.



Musk conveyed his desire for his companies to establish a presence in Lebanon—an idea welcomed by President Aoun, who affirmed Lebanon’s readiness to provide all necessary facilitation within the country’s legal and regulatory framework.



At the end of the call, President Aoun invited Musk to visit Beirut. Musk thanked him for the invitation and promised to consider a visit at the earliest suitable opportunity.