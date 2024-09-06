Lawyer Karim Daher said the case of former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh should be approached from a legal and national perspective.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Daher noted that Salameh has been detained for questioning, no formal charges have been filed, and no verdict has been issued.



He considered that Salameh was not the only one responsible for the current situation, pointing out that he was the one who established the financial and monetary plan and strategy.



Daher criticized recent media reports about the case, saying the information circulated over the past three days is inaccurate.



He explained that international cases related to Salameh stem from a judicial assistance request by Switzerland to Lebanon regarding the "immediate" case.



He added that these cases, under investigation abroad, remain confidential.



In addition, Daher stated that acting Central Bank Governor Wassim Mansouri is working to prevent Lebanon from being placed on the "grey list" and is facing other emerging challenges.



Mansouri's relationship with the judiciary remains positive, he said.



Daher also highlighted the need for an interim solution to Lebanon's banking crisis, suggesting that raising withdrawal limits for depositors could provide temporary relief.



He noted that legislation is currently being drafted to address this issue.