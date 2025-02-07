US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives at Baabda Palace to meet Lebanon's president

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives at Baabda Palace to meet Lebanon's president

In her first meeting after landing in Lebanon, Morgan Ortagus, the U.S. deputy special envoy for the Middle East, arrived at Baabda Palace on Friday to meet with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
 
During the meeting, the envoy delivered U.S. President Donald Trump’s congratulations to President Aoun, offering best wishes for his success in his presidential duties and reaffirming the United States' unwavering support for Lebanon and its people.

