Russia-US to discuss 'restoration' of ties in Saudi on Tuesday: Kremlin

17-02-2025 | 05:25
Russian and U.S. officials will meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss the "restoration" of bilateral ties and pave the way for a "possible" truce in Ukraine and a summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, the Kremlin said.

"Today, (Foreign Minister Sergei) Lavrov and (Putin aide) Yuri Ushakov will fly to Riyadh, and a meeting is expected Tuesday with the Americans, devoted primarily to restoring the whole complex of Russian-American relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Also, it will be dedicated to possible negotiations on a Ukrainian resolution and organizing a meeting between the two presidents."

AFP

