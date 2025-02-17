Russia-US to discuss 'restoration' of ties in Saudi on Tuesday: Kremlin

Russian and U.S. officials will meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss the "restoration" of bilateral ties and pave the way for a "possible" truce in Ukraine and a summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, the Kremlin said.



"Today, (Foreign Minister Sergei) Lavrov and (Putin aide) Yuri Ushakov will fly to Riyadh, and a meeting is expected Tuesday with the Americans, devoted primarily to restoring the whole complex of Russian-American relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



"Also, it will be dedicated to possible negotiations on a Ukrainian resolution and organizing a meeting between the two presidents."



AFP