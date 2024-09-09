Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF

Lebanon News
2024-09-09 | 06:29
0min
Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has received 33 tons of essential emergency medical supplies from the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to address the ongoing conflict in the southern region of Lebanon.

Health Minister Firas Abiad and UNICEF Representative in Lebanon Edouard Beigbeder attended the handover.

Abiad stressed the importance of enhancing the healthcare sector's preparedness. "We are now more prepared to face any emergency," he said.

