News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Shakikatan
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU's Borrell is set to visit Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-09 | 12:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU's Borrell is set to visit Lebanon
The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, will visit Lebanon on Wednesday and Thursday.
He will meet Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, and Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.
Borrell will also have a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib, and a press conference will be foreseen.
The EU's support for Lebanon's resilience and stability and its regional role will be reviewed with a range of domestic and international stakeholders, including the UN.
The visit will be an opportunity to discuss all aspects of the situation in and around Gaza and broader political issues with regional leaders, notably the impact of the conflict on neighboring countries and their respective contributions to peace and stability efforts.
On Monday, Borrell visited Cairo for official meetings with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss the political and humanitarian situation in Gaza and efforts toward a ceasefire. The discussions also touched on bilateral relations between Egypt and the EU.
Borrell is set to visit the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, where he will meet with representatives of international relief agencies working in the area.
Additionally, he will inaugurate an EU-funded project aimed at assisting children from Gaza and their caregivers in Egypt.
Lebanon News
EU
Borrell
Visit
Lebanon
Next
Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-26
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
Lebanon News
2024-08-26
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
Borrell warns in talks with Lebanon's FM: Region can't afford another war; EU also at risk
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
Borrell warns in talks with Lebanon's FM: Region can't afford another war; EU also at risk
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Lebanon's Optimum Invest CEO to Reuters: Company not summoned for Tuesday's hearing, unaware of Riad Salameh's arrest
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Lebanon's Optimum Invest CEO to Reuters: Company not summoned for Tuesday's hearing, unaware of Riad Salameh's arrest
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Arrest warrant issued: Former BDL governor Riad Salameh arrested ahead of second hearing
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Arrest warrant issued: Former BDL governor Riad Salameh arrested ahead of second hearing
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:28
Gulf Cooperation Council condemns Israeli violations, calls for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
12:28
Gulf Cooperation Council condemns Israeli violations, calls for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
0
World News
2024-09-03
Three die in Russia's attacks across Ukraine, regional governors say
World News
2024-09-03
Three die in Russia's attacks across Ukraine, regional governors say
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
0
World News
2024-09-04
UK's Keir Starmer defends Israel arms suspension as 'legal decision'
World News
2024-09-04
UK's Keir Starmer defends Israel arms suspension as 'legal decision'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:41
Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error
Lebanon News
03:41
Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error
2
Lebanon News
05:28
Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday
Lebanon News
05:28
Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday
3
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
4
Lebanon News
03:09
Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security
Lebanon News
03:09
Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security
5
Lebanon News
07:52
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
Lebanon News
07:52
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
6
Lebanon News
04:44
LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case
Lebanon News
04:44
LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case
7
Middle East News
00:22
Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five
Middle East News
00:22
Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five
8
Lebanon News
06:29
Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF
Lebanon News
06:29
Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More