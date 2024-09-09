The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, will visit Lebanon on Wednesday and Thursday.



He will meet Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, and Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.



Borrell will also have a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib, and a press conference will be foreseen.



The EU's support for Lebanon's resilience and stability and its regional role will be reviewed with a range of domestic and international stakeholders, including the UN.



The visit will be an opportunity to discuss all aspects of the situation in and around Gaza and broader political issues with regional leaders, notably the impact of the conflict on neighboring countries and their respective contributions to peace and stability efforts.



On Monday, Borrell visited Cairo for official meetings with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss the political and humanitarian situation in Gaza and efforts toward a ceasefire. The discussions also touched on bilateral relations between Egypt and the EU.



Borrell is set to visit the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, where he will meet with representatives of international relief agencies working in the area.



Additionally, he will inaugurate an EU-funded project aimed at assisting children from Gaza and their caregivers in Egypt.