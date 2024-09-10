Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session

Lebanon News
2024-09-10 | 10:49
High views
Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session
3min
Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session

On Tuesday, caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib affirmed at the 162nd session of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level that since the events of October 7, Lebanon has been subjected to systematic destruction by Israel.

The Foreign Minister confirmed that Israel's aggression aims to create a "lifeless border strip of destruction for decades to come. This type of behavior represents a new form of terrorism—environmental terrorism, which seeks to destroy the foundations of life, ultimately leading to the extinction of human life."

He added: "We suffer in silence, and we need the Arab support we are missing—a protective Arab cover during these difficult times. The absence of Arab presence in Lebanon is destructive to the identity [...] of the nation."

Regarding the situation in Gaza and its regional implications, Minister Bou Habib urged the attendees to "seriously consider what we will do if a ceasefire in Gaza is not reached."

He asked: "Will we continue to sit idly waiting for a ceasefire, despite the continuous efforts by Egypt and Qatar, and the historical role of Algeria in the UN Security Council? Isn't it time to collectively consider a 'Plan B' or alternative strategy to prevent our region from becoming a swamp of blind extremism, filled with hatred, destruction, and ruin?"

Bou Habib also noted, "Despite the positive atmosphere during this morning's meeting of the Arab Ministerial Liaison Committee on Syria, and the Arab League's proactive and realistic approach to addressing the Syrian crisis, we now see eight European countries calling on the EU to rethink its policy towards Syria."

"Additionally, meetings are currently being held in Europe to discuss this issue, as some European countries have begun rebuilding bridges with Syria, while our Arab group has refrained from communication and dialogue, having met only once before today's meeting to follow up on this matter," he stated.

Bou Habib emphasized that the Palestinian issue will "remain the central cause for all Arab countries."

He emphasized that: "We need to work together to use the Arab world's influence and our political, economic, and financial resources to find a fair solution to the Palestinian issue quickly. This would restore rights to those who deserve them and bring peace and stability to the Middle East."

Lebanon's Foreign Minister concluded by saying: "If we don't address the current situation, it could have a negative impact not only on neighboring countries but eventually on all of us, like a chain reaction."
 

