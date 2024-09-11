Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, clarified, "We've been actively working within the Quintet Committee for some time. However, recently, our attention has shifted towards addressing the situation in the south and trying to calm tensions."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he emphasized that "we're not starting over; instead, we'll build on past achievements and focus on future steps."



Moussa emphasized that "the Quintet's strategy is to keep the Gaza issue separate from Lebanon's presidential crisis," adding that "we need to limit the influence of one on the other, as Lebanon won't be able to tackle its challenges without electing a president and restoring institutional stability."



He stated, "We've been working to ease tensions in the south over the past two months, and while things are calm for now, experience shows that a single misstep could easily escalate the situation."



He noted, "The parties are not looking to expand the war, but this cannot be guaranteed."



The Egyptian ambassador added, "The meeting with Samir Geagea was significant, as I noticed his flexibility, which we can work with. The discussion with Najib Mikati focused on updating him about the Gaza negotiations and addressing the presidential issue and our next steps as the Quintet Committee."



He emphasized, "Reaching a presidential election in Lebanon cannot happen without dialogue or consultation."