Israel informed US ahead of Beirut strikes, says Channel 12; tensions rise amid fears of retaliation

Israeli Channel 12 reported that Israel had informed the United States in advance about its airstrikes on Beirut. The channel also said the Israeli army is preparing for possible retaliatory fire from Lebanon in response to the attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs.



In separate statements, Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Lebanese government bears responsibility for preventing violations of the ceasefire and for any "terrorist activity" against Israel.



"We will continue to enforce the ceasefire rules without concessions and will not allow any party to threaten the residents of northern Israel," Katz said.



He added that both he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had issued orders to strike and destroy buildings allegedly used by Hezbollah to manufacture and store drones.