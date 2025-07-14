News
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Speaker Berri meets Kuwait's Interior Minister and several Ambassadors in Beirut
Lebanon News
14-07-2025 | 08:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Speaker Berri meets Kuwait’s Interior Minister and several Ambassadors in Beirut
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain al-Tineh, in the presence of Kuwait’s Chargé d’Affaires in Beirut, Counselor Yassin Al-Majed.
The meeting focused on the general situation in Lebanon and the region, recent developments, and bilateral relations between Lebanon and Kuwait.
Following the meeting, Sheikh Al-Sabah said the visit was to reaffirm Kuwait’s full support for Lebanon and its people, led by the Amir of Kuwait.
He stated, “Lebanon will remain Lebanon. This visit is to confirm the complete support of Kuwait and the Kuwaiti people for Lebanon, just as Lebanon has always supported Kuwait.”
He added that he came to greet Speaker Berri, describing him as the most senior parliamentary speaker and saying, “Every parliamentarian should come and listen to his advice.”
Al-Sabah concluded that his visit was to deliver messages of love and affection from the Kuwaiti people and their Amir to Lebanon and the Lebanese people.
Asked whether there are concerns about threats to Lebanon’s eastern border with Syria, Al-Sabah replied, “Lebanon will remain Lebanon, and Syria will remain Syria.”
Berri also received Indonesian Ambassador Dicky Komar on a protocol visit marking the start of his term. The meeting included discussions on the situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as Lebanese-Indonesian relations.
He also met with Canadian Ambassador Stefanie McCollum and discussed political and field developments and bilateral relations between Lebanon and Canada.
Berri received Czech Ambassador Ester Lauferová on a protocol visit following the start of her mission in Lebanon. The meeting touched on general developments and bilateral ties.
Speaker Berri also met with President Joseph Aoun’s advisor, Brigadier General André Rahal, in the presence of the speaker’s media advisor, Ali Hamdan.
Lebanon News
Parliament Speaker
Nabih Berri
Lebanon
Kuwait
Interior Minister
Ambassadors
Next
PSP urges calm after deadly clashes in Syria's Sweida
Lebanese President receives Housing Bank delegation, vows support for boosting loan capacity
Previous
8
Lebanon News
12:22
Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22
Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI
