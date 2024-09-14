Large fire breaks out in Bejjeh, Byblos district

Lebanon News
2024-09-14 | 07:00
High views
Large fire breaks out in Bejjeh, Byblos district
Large fire breaks out in Bejjeh, Byblos district

A massive fire erupted on Saturday in Bejjeh, located in Byblos district. 

Civil Defense units from various stations, including Byblos, Bejjeh, Aaqoura, Annaya, and Jaj, have rushed to the scene to contain the blaze. 

However, according to the National News Agency (NNA), firefighters are facing challenges due to strong winds that are complicating efforts to extinguish the fire.

