News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron condemns recent attacks in Lebanon, appeals for de-escalation
Lebanon News
2024-09-19 | 09:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron condemns recent attacks in Lebanon, appeals for de-escalation
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region with French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone call.
Macron condemned the recent explosions that resulted in hundreds of casualties, expressing his solidarity and sympathy with Lebanon during these difficult times.
He called on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid escalation that does not lead to a resolution.
Mikati thanked Macron for his ongoing support for Lebanon and urged a firm stance against Israeli aggression during the Security Council session scheduled for Friday at the request of the Lebanese government.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
France
Najib Mikati
Emmanuel Macron
Next
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary says gathering information on Icom device explosions in Lebanon
US says it is still engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation between Israel, Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:10
France's Macron urges restraint in Lebanon after wave of explosions
World News
12:10
France's Macron urges restraint in Lebanon after wave of explosions
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-15
France's FM reaffirms support for Lebanon during meeting with PM Mikati
Lebanon News
2024-08-15
France's FM reaffirms support for Lebanon during meeting with PM Mikati
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
France's Séjourné to visit Lebanon for key talks: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
France's Séjourné to visit Lebanon for key talks: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
France 'extremely concerned' about Lebanon-Israel border violence
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
France 'extremely concerned' about Lebanon-Israel border violence
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:32
Israel planned pager device explosions for 15 years, US intelligence source says
Lebanon News
04:32
Israel planned pager device explosions for 15 years, US intelligence source says
0
Lebanon News
04:23
Bulgaria's security agency says pagers used in Lebanon attack were not made in Bulgaria
Lebanon News
04:23
Bulgaria's security agency says pagers used in Lebanon attack were not made in Bulgaria
0
Lebanon News
03:28
UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon call for immediate de-escalation
Lebanon News
03:28
UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon call for immediate de-escalation
0
Lebanon News
00:01
Taiwan Minister denies pager components in Lebanon blasts came from Taiwan
Lebanon News
00:01
Taiwan Minister denies pager components in Lebanon blasts came from Taiwan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:36
Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)
Lebanon News
10:36
Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib heads to New York for emergency Security Council session
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib heads to New York for emergency Security Council session
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Icom Japan says it cannot confirm the shipment of a wireless product linked to explosions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Icom Japan says it cannot confirm the shipment of a wireless product linked to explosions in Lebanon
0
World News
03:48
Gold strikes fresh record high above $2,609
World News
03:48
Gold strikes fresh record high above $2,609
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:36
Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)
Lebanon News
10:36
Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)
2
Lebanon News
10:24
Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail
Lebanon News
10:24
Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail
3
Lebanon News
14:27
Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:27
Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon
4
Middle East News
10:14
Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon
Middle East News
10:14
Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
15:57
Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon's UN mission says, Reuters reports
Lebanon News
15:57
Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon's UN mission says, Reuters reports
6
Middle East News
08:28
NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies
Middle East News
08:28
NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies
7
Lebanon News
09:57
France's Macron steps outside norms, contacts key Lebanese leaders: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
09:57
France's Macron steps outside norms, contacts key Lebanese leaders: LBCI sources
8
Middle East News
11:49
Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack
Middle East News
11:49
Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More