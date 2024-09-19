Macron condemns recent attacks in Lebanon, appeals for de-escalation

Lebanon News
2024-09-19 | 09:35
High views
Macron condemns recent attacks in Lebanon, appeals for de-escalation
0min
Macron condemns recent attacks in Lebanon, appeals for de-escalation

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region with French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone call.

Macron condemned the recent explosions that resulted in hundreds of casualties, expressing his solidarity and sympathy with Lebanon during these difficult times.

He called on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid escalation that does not lead to a resolution.

Mikati thanked Macron for his ongoing support for Lebanon and urged a firm stance against Israeli aggression during the Security Council session scheduled for Friday at the request of the Lebanese government.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

France

Najib Mikati

Emmanuel Macron

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary says gathering information on Icom device explosions in Lebanon
US says it is still engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation between Israel, Lebanon
