US 'in hurry' for nuclear deal, Iran says after talks

13-04-2025 | 03:26
3min
The United States wants a nuclear agreement "as soon as possible," Iran said after rare talks on Saturday, as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens military action if they fail to reach a deal.

The long-term adversaries, who have not had diplomatic relations for more than 40 years, are seeking a new nuclear deal after Trump pulled out of an earlier agreement during his first term in 2018.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, a seasoned diplomat and key architect of the 2015 deal, and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff led the delegations in the highest-level Iran-U.S. nuclear talks since the previous accord's collapse.

Araghchi, who briefly spoke face-to-face with Witkoff, a real estate magnate, during the otherwise indirect meeting in Oman, said the talks would resume next Saturday.

"The American side also said that a positive agreement was one that can be reached as soon as possible but that will not be easy and will require a willingness on both sides," Araghchi told Iranian state television.

"I think we came very close to a basis for negotiation... Neither we nor the other party want fruitless negotiations, discussions for discussions' sake, time wasting or talks that drag on forever," he added.

The White House called the discussions "very positive and constructive".

"Special Envoy Witkoff's direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome," it said in a statement.

Asked about the talks, Trump told journalists aboard Air Force One: "I think they're going OK. Nothing matters until you get it done."

Oman's foreign minister acted as an intermediary in the talks in Muscat, Iran said. The Americans had called for the meetings to be face-to-face.

However, the negotiators also spoke directly for "a few minutes," Iran's foreign ministry said. It said the talks were held "in a constructive and mutually respectful atmosphere."

The two parties were in "separate halls" and "conveying their views and positions to each other through the Omani foreign minister," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei posted on X.

The process took place in a "friendly atmosphere," Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said.

AFP
 

