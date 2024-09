French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a heartfelt message to the people of Lebanon through a video address on his social media platforms, expressing deep concern over the country's escalating crises. "Your country is so dear to my heart," Macron said, underscoring France's longstanding bond with Lebanon. "At every challenge, we stand by your side, faithfully and fraternally."



Recalling the devastation of the Aug. 4, 2020, Beirut port explosion, Macron reminded viewers of his visit two days later to express France's unwavering solidarity with the Lebanese people. However, he noted, Lebanon now faces a new wave of sorrow and fear. "The grief for all the civilian victims of this week's attacks and for their grieving families is overwhelming," he said.



Macron also highlighted the growing fear in Lebanon, with economic, political, and social crises now compounded by the threat of war. "Lebanon cannot live in fear of imminent war," he warned. "We must reject this fatality."



The French president shared that he had spoken with Lebanon's leaders, as well as key figures from Israel and Iran, to emphasize the importance of avoiding conflict and preserving Lebanon. "It is up to your political leaders to act accordingly," he added. "A diplomatic path exists, though it is demanding. This is the path that France wants to chart for Lebanon, with all its partners."



Macron called for honesty and responsibility from all parties involved, including Lebanese politicians, Israelis, Iranians, and international partners. "No one has an interest in escalation," he stated, stressing the need to protect Lebanon's integrity, security, and sovereignty. He also cautioned against allowing any regional ambitions or private interests to lead Lebanon into conflict.



In closing, Macron urged Lebanon's political factions to unite in selecting a new president. "Now more than ever, you need a president to lead the country through these threats," he said, calling on all political groups and the speaker of parliament to convene quickly.



Amid the confusion and grief, Macron offered a message of hope. "In this sorrow, France stands with you because war is not inevitable," he said. "And France will continue to insist that Lebanon's future must be written by the Lebanese people."



Macron ended his address by reaffirming France's "fraternal friendship" and its role as a guarantor of peace and hope for Lebanon.