Switzerland says talks planned for Friday between Iran and US

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18-06-2026 | 02:49
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Switzerland says talks planned for Friday between Iran and US
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Switzerland says talks planned for Friday between Iran and US

Initial talks between the United States and Iran are planned at the Buergenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland on Friday, following the signing of a ceasefire ⁠agreement between Tehran and Washington, the Swiss government said on Thursday.

"As things stand, the plan is still for the U.S. and Iran, along with mediators Pakistan and ⁠Qatar and other involved countries, to meet tomorrow at Buergenstock for initial negotiations about ⁠implementing the agreement.

"No further information is currently available regarding the ⁠schedule and details of this meeting," the Swiss ⁠foreign ministry said in a statement.


Reuters
 

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