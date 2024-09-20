Wife of Iranian Ambassador to Beirut denies health rumors

Lebanon News
2024-09-20 | 08:41
High views
Wife of Iranian Ambassador to Beirut denies health rumors
Wife of Iranian Ambassador to Beirut denies health rumors

The wife of the Iranian ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani, dismissed rumors regarding her husband's eye condition, clarifying that he recently underwent a minor surgical procedure on one of his eyes.

In a statement to the Tasnim News Agency, she assured Ambassador Amani's health is stable and not a cause for concern. She noted that the medical team overseeing his treatment expressed total satisfaction with his progress.

She also emphasized that doctors have confirmed the situation is not severe, and the ambassador is expected to return to his duties soon after a short recovery period. 

Amini's wife refuted claims about the severity of his eye condition, explaining that the injury was superficial and addressed with a simple operation. 

Furthermore, she mentioned that the upcoming treatment phases will be brief and uncomplicated and that his eye will return to normal soon.

