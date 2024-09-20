Walid Jumblatt to LBCI: The US is complicit in the Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Jumblatt expressed significant concern regarding the current situation in Lebanon, stating that the Israeli aggression has crossed all red lines.



Following a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Jumblatt said to LBCI that the United States is complicit in the Israeli attacks on Lebanon, describing it as a partner in the crimes occurring in both Gaza and Lebanon and in the West Bank as well.



He emphasized the importance of national solidarity in addressing the crisis, particularly highlighting the need to strengthen the healthcare sector and confront ongoing challenges through unified efforts.



Jumblatt warned that the situation appears to be evolving into a gradual war, targeting the fundamental components of the country. He noted that Hezbollah is attempting to defend itself amid the escalating violence.



He called for "collective efforts to set aside individual disputes," stressing that various sectors urgently require assistance.



Additionally, he expressed concern that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shifted focus to Lebanon and that the Israeli president aims to eliminate resistance in the country.